A Plaza Premium First lounge has opened at Macao airport

Comfort-seeking travellers have a new option at Macau International Airport, in the form of the world’s fourth Plaza Premium First lounge. According to the Plaza Premium Group, these lounges offer elevated levels of hospitality and cuisine “for elite travellers.”

The statement described the 465-square-metre lounge as a key component of the company’s Greater China business strategy. It also noted alignment with the airport’s expansion plans, which aim to boost annual passenger capacity from 10 million to 13 million by 2029.

Plaza Premium Group’s founder and CEO, Song Hoi-See, said that after witnessing the city’s tourism industry evolve over the past 10 years, he saw 2024 as “a favourable time” to expand in Macao.

Airport chairman Chan Weng Hong said the facility processed 5.2 million passengers between January and August – about 80 percent of its pre-pandemic levels. The government is actively trying to attract more foreign visitors to Macao, which should see airport use increasing. (Currently, the vast majority of the SAR’s visitors arrive overland, from the Chinese mainland.)

Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong, described the decision to build the new lounge as a vote of confidence for tourism in Macao and said its presence should help the sector achieve “greater diversity and sustainability.”

The Plaza Premium First lounge is located near departure gates 10 and 10A and is open from 8 am to midnight daily. A Plaza Premium Lounge also operates at the airport and is open from 5 am to 2 am daily.