Relief from the heat is in sight, with milder weather expected this week

Macao’s temperature is expected to begin falling steadily from tomorrow, with the stifling heat of the past several weeks gradually easing. That’s according to a statement from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The bureau noted that a strong northeast monsoon will be felt on 1 and 2 October, which will cause the temperatures in Southern China to drop appreciably and give rise to strong winds with speeds of 41 to 51 kilometres per hour.

Temperatures along the coast of Guangdong Province could fall to a comfortable 20°C or even lower on 3 and 4 October.

In Macao, the SMG expects the low to fall to 24°C on Tuesday. The mercury is then forecast to continue dropping, reaching a minimum of 22°C on Wednesday and 21°C on Thursday before recovering slightly in the following days.

The cooler temperatures later this week will no doubt be welcomed by residents who recently had to endure Macao’s hottest Mid-Autumn Festival on record, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 34.6°C.

The SMG meanwhile warns that Typhoon Krathon is active in the region, but it is expected to only come within 800 kilometres of Macao and will have a “relatively low” chance of directly impacting the city.