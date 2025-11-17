Macao’s temperature will dip to 13 degrees later this week

Macao’s mercury is forecasted to drop to a low of 13°C by mid-week, with the minimum temperature expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the weather in Macao is due to begin dipping tonight due to the impact of “a strong northeast monsoon,” which will result in strong northerly winds and gusts.

The SMG expects the city’s temperature to hit a high of 18°C on Wednesday, before rising to 19°C on Thursday. In the days that follow, the mercury is set to gradually rise, ranging from 14°C and 24°C between Friday and Sunday. The SMG is urging residents to dress warmly and those in open areas to exercise caution.

Other parts of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are expected to face chilly weather as well. The Hong Kong Observatory notes the region will be affected by a cold front, which will hit Guangdong’s coastal area tonight, resulting in “appreciably cooler” weather in the days that follow.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Hong Kong’s mercury is predicted to fall to a low of 14°C before gradually rising to around 18°C on Sunday.

Neighbouring Zhuhai’s mercury will be similarly cool, with the city’s meteorological bureau predicting a minimum temperature of around 12°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecaster, however, expects a warmer climate towards the end of the week due to increased sunshine on Sunday and next Monday.

Large swathes of China are facing early winter chills, with the China Meteorological Administration reporting that the central eastern region is experiencing temperatures between 6°C to 10°C. Southern Shaanxi, northern Chongqing, western Henan and northern Hubei have seen drops of 12-14°C.

Despite the current cold snap, China faced record-breaking heat earlier this year, with summer temperatures averaging 22°C – the highest since 1961.