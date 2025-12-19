These were Macao’s most dangerous roads in the first three quarters of 2025

Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues has been identified as Macao’s most dangerous road, registering a total of 258 traffic accidents during the first three quarters of this year. That’s according to the Public Security Police’s (PSP) new traffic accident hotspot information map, which was launched yesterday.

In second place was the Friendship Bridge, which recorded 258 traffic accidents. This was followed by Estrada do Istmo’s 191 cases, Avenida da Amizade’s 190 cases and Avenida Wai Long’s 175 cases.

Specific areas that were particularly prone to crashes included the roundabout of Estrada do Istmo near the Cotai Strip, which had a total of 160 accidents in the first three quarters, resulting in injuries to 51 people. According to the PSP, most of these accidents were caused by drivers tailgating.

Another major hotspot for collisions was Taipa central’s Rotunda do Estádio, which recorded 99 accidents and 30 injuries. Once again, a majority of the crashes were due to vehicles failing to maintain a safe distance from each other.

When it comes to the peninsula, one section of Avenida do Nordeste, which turns towards the Friendship Bridge, was marked as a blackspot, recording 58 accidents and 12 injuries between January and September.

Overall, Macao recorded 11,086 traffic accidents between January and September of this year. By comparison, 15,510 accidents were registered for the entirety of 2024.

Only one case involving fatalities was registered during the nine month period. The crash, which occurred in August around a section of Avenida da Amizade across from the Grand Prix Building, resulted in 4 deaths and 3 injuries.

Reports at the time indicated that the female driver and 6 other passengers were university students who were aged between 19 and 21. They lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a high speed collision with multiple barriers, signs and stone steps.

With the release of the new accident hotspot map, the PSP is hoping to encourage motorists to pay greater attention, especially when driving in areas that have had a significant number of accidents. Data for the map is set to be updated on a quarterly basis.

Aside from the PSP website, the traffic blackspot map can also be accessed via the government’s Easy Police (警務易) mobile app. Click here to download the app for Apple devices or here for Android mobiles.