Sands China announces its first post-Covid dividend payment with 2024 results

Sands China’s total net revenues for 2024 were US$7.08 billion (HK$54.99 billion), a year-on-year increase of 8.4 percent, according to a regulatory filing. Profit was up by 51 percent, amounting to US$1.05 billion (HK$8.12 billion) for the year.

The concessionaire’s adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were US$2.33 billion (HK$18.09 billion), an increase of 4.7 percent when compared with the year prior.

These results saw Sands China’s board recommend its first post-Covid 19 shareholder dividend (the last having been paid in 2019). The payment will be HK$0.25 (approximately US$0.032) per share, the filing said.

Sands China’s capital expenditure grew in 2024 to US$871 million. Some US$540 million went into the Londoner Macao, which was undergoing extensive renovations last year.

In a statement, the gaming operator’s chairman, Robert Goldstein, noted that the Londoner’s capital investment programme will have been “substantially completed” in the second quarter of 2025. He added that the suite offerings being built at the Cotai property were “the finest and most luxurious accommodation of any integrated resort we have ever developed.”

Goldstein expressed optimism for both Sands China and Macao’s futures. “We believe the Macao market will benefit from continued recovery in travel and tourism spending, as the meaningful infrastructure investments being made in Macao and throughout the Greater Bay Area continue to benefit the region,” he said.