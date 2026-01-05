New architectural documents have shed further light on Japan’s first casino-centred integrated resort, set to open on Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay around autumn 2030.

According to Japanese media, MGM Osaka’s main structure will be a 126-metre, 27-storey tower housing two hotels with about 1,840 rooms in total – along with MGM’s casino and a theatre. Design plans show it will be an arc shape similar to MGM’s Las Vegas property, the Bellagio.

The casino itself will cover almost 23,300 square metres, with previously disclosed plans indicating there will be about 470 table games and 6,400 electronic gaming machines.

Beyond the tower, the resort will include a large convention and exhibition complex spanning 16.7 hectares and housing two exhibition halls, multiple meeting rooms and a sizable parking area. A separate 13-storey, 56-metre high hotel with 660 rooms is also planned, alongside studio spaces offering cultural activities such as tea ceremony experiences.

The whole site covers almost 50 hectares near the recently-shuttered Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The integrated resort forms part of Japan’s long-delayed push to establish a regulated casino industry, with Osaka selected as the country’s first host city after years of debate – and amid ongoing concerns around gambling addiction.