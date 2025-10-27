Japan’s new leader wants to develop the casino sector

Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has ordered her tourism minister to accelerate the country’s integrated resort (IR) policy – a sign that her administration intends to keep casino development on the national agenda, GGR Asia reports.

Takaichi instructed Yasushi Kaneko, the new minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, to “promote the development of IRs and realise attractive stay-type tourism which is highly competitive in the international market,” according to Japanese media.

The directive reaffirms the Liberal Democratic Party’s long-standing support for the controversial IR policy – which critics warn could increase crime rates and gambling addiction in the country. Kaneko’s ministry oversees the Japan Tourism Agency, responsible for coordinating local applications to host Macao-style casino-resorts.

[See more: South Korean experts want changes to casino rules as MGM Osaka looms]

As it stands, Osaka is Japan’s only confirmed IR site, with MGM Osaka slated to open in 2030. Before Takaichi’s election win last week, Japanese authorities were said to be considering launching a new round of bidding for local governments interested in securing IR licenses.

Last month saw Japan start enforcing a new law aimed at curbing gambling addiction, with restrictions covering both online casinos (illegal in the country) and digital advertising for such sites. A recent survey by Japan’s National Police Agency found that an estimated 3.37 million people in Japan, about 2.7 percent of the population, engage in online gambling.

Currently, the country’s only legal options for gambling are horse racing, sports betting and pachinko, with up to US$8.4 billion being wagered on the latter every year.