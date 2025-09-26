New law to counter gambling addiction comes into effect in Japan

Japan began enforcing a new law on 25 September aimed at curbing gambling addiction, with restrictions covering both online casinos (illegal in the country) and digital advertising for such sites, Asia Gaming Brief reports.

The legislation, passed in June, prohibits the launch of online casinos and bans the posting of online gambling-related advertisements on platforms like social media and YouTube. Operators and website administrators are required to remove such content when instructed by authorities, though non-compliance penalties are not considered particularly high.

The new rules also target celebrity endorsements of gambling activities and calls on government bodies to increase public awareness around the dangers of illegal online gambling.

[See more: South Korean experts want changes to casino rules as MGM Osaka looms]

A recent survey by Japan’s National Police Agency found that an estimated 3.37 million people in Japan engage in online gambling, the majority under the age of 40. Japan has a total population of about 124 million.

Currently, the country’s only legal options for gambling are horse racing, sports betting and pachinko – with up to US$8.4 billion being wagered on the latter every year. Japan’s first casino, MGM Osaka, is expected to open in 2030.

This month, MGM Resorts named Steve Zanella as COO of its Japan operations. Zanella, a long-time Las Vegas executive for the company, will relocate to Japan next year.