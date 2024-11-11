Macao’s visitor arrivals this year have broken the 30 million mark 

The total number of visitors travelling to Macao this year has reached a new milestone, with Public Security Police Force data revealing that 2024 numbers exceeded 30 million as of noon yesterday.

This current figure represents an increase over last year’s final tally of 28.25 million and is equivalent to an average rate of 95,000 visitors per day – a surge of 27 percent year-on-year, or a recovery of 87 percent in comparison to 2019 numbers.

Breaking the 30 million visitor arrival mark also brings the government one step closer towards reaching its 2024 target of 33 million visitors, an increase of nearly 5 million over the previous year.

Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the bulk of visitor arrivals, making up 70 percent of the total. Compared to last year, there has been a 33 percent increase in their numbers.

Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and foreign destinations represented 21 percent, 2 percent and 7 percent of the tourist arrival total respectively. All three markets witnessed an increase in their arrival numbers, with Hong Kong visitors growing by a rate of 0.5 percent year-on-year. Taiwanese numbers surged by 73 percent and those of international visitors by 83 percent.

The Border Gate was the checkpoint of choice for 39 percent of visitors, while the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the Hengqin Port and the Macau International Airport handled 25 percent, 12 percent and 9 percent of total arrivals respectively.