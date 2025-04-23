The Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2025 kicks off in Macao

Around 650 university leaders, representatives and policymakers globally are gathering at Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) for a three-day conference from 22 to 24 April to explore Asia’s crucial role in science and technology innovation.

This marks the first time the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit has been held in Macao – highlighting the growing importance and impact of Macao’s research in Asia and across the world.

According to the organisers, speakers will discuss how “Asia’s economic growth – fuelled by investments in research and development – has created dynamic innovation ecosystems.”

Collaborative efforts to accelerate scientific progress, made through regional blocs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), will also come under the spotlight.

Joseph Lee, the President of MUST, highlighted the importance of AI and digital technologies and the common goal of using technology to “adapt to the global challenges for the benefit of mankind” in the opening ceremony.

The conference features 30 exhibition booths from higher education institutions, over 80 speakers and offers many opportunities for discussions and networking. Announcements of the THE Asia University rankings and the winners of THE Awards Asia 2025 will also be made at the conference.