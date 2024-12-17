Legislators pass a bill establishing Macao’s first tax code

A bill establishing Macao’s first tax code was passed by the Legislative Assembly yesterday. The code seeks to unify rules on tax that are currently found in disparate pieces of legislation.

Macau Post Daily reports that the code will mostly take effect from 1 January 2026, although some measures will be introduced earlier.

Officials say the measure covers legal relationships, administrative procedures, judicial proceedings and enforcement related to tax, in order to ensure improved collection of government revenue while protecting taxpayers’ rights.

According to the Macau Post Daily, legislator Vong Hin Fai told lawmakers yesterday that the bill was of “great significance to Macao’s legal system” in that it was a framework governing all kinds of imposts from salaries tax and net profit tax to stamp duty, vehicle tax and tourism tax.

Reports say the new regulations also aim to modernise the local system and improve its compliance with international standards, helping foreign companies seeking to establish operations in Macao.

The bill was passed in outline form at the end of 2021, and its final version consists of 29 articles, with an appended tax code comprising 312 articles.