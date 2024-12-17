Menu
Legislators pass a bill establishing Macao’s first tax code

The legislative framework covers legal relationships, administrative procedures, judicial proceedings and enforcement related to tax
  • The code, comprising 312 articles, brings together rules on tax that previously existed in separate pieces of legislation

17 Dec 2024
The new tax code aims to modernise the local system and improve its compliance with international standards – Photo by Renato Marques

17 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 17 Dec 2024, 8:19 am

A bill establishing Macao’s first tax code was passed by the Legislative Assembly yesterday. The code seeks to unify rules on tax that are currently found in disparate pieces of legislation.

Macau Post Daily reports that the code will mostly take effect from 1 January 2026, although some measures will be introduced earlier. 

Officials say the measure covers legal relationships, administrative procedures, judicial proceedings and enforcement related to tax, in order to ensure improved collection of government revenue while protecting taxpayers’ rights.

[See more: Macao’s gaming tax revenue dipped in October]

According to the Macau Post Daily, legislator Vong Hin Fai told lawmakers yesterday that the bill was of “great significance to Macao’s legal system” in that it was a framework governing all kinds of imposts from salaries tax and net profit tax to stamp duty, vehicle tax and tourism tax.

Reports say the new regulations also aim to modernise the local system and improve its compliance with international standards, helping foreign companies seeking to establish operations in Macao.

The bill was passed in outline form at the end of 2021, and its final version consists of 29 articles, with an appended tax code comprising 312 articles.

