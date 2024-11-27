Macao’s gaming tax revenue dipped in October

Gaming tax revenue came in at 6.65 billion patacas (US$829 million) in October, down by 12.7 percent month-on-month, but up by 15.1 percent when compared with October 2023.

The figures from the Financial Services Bureau bring the 10-month total for the year up to 73 billion patacas (US$9.1 billion), a rise of 41.6 percent in gaming tax revenue when compared to the same period of 2023.

October’s tax haul correlated with gross gaming revenue (GGR) earned by Macao’s casinos in September, which was a relatively poor-performing month. In contrast, October’s GGR hit a record post-pandemic high, which will be reflected in November’s tax intake.

Total government revenue for the first 10 months of the year stood at 89.0 billion patacas (US$11.1 billion), or 87.2 percent of the government’s full-year estimate of 102.3 billion patacas (US$12.7 billion).

In Macao, gaming operators face an effective tax rate of about 40 percent and those taxes make up the bulk of the SAR government’s income. Between January and October, they amounted to 81.2 percent of revenue.

September’s haul saw gaming tax revenue for the first nine months of the year exceed 2023’s total tally.