Macao will hit peak visitor levels next month, says tourism chief 

Macao is expected to welcome a fresh surge of tourists in August, with the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, stating that it will likely be the busiest period for the tourism industry this year.

On the sidelines of an event yesterday, the MGTO chief told multiple media outlets that Macao’s visitor arrival rate in July had already hit an average of over 90,000 people per day, exceeding the figures from the month before. On the whole, the July tourism rates are expected to surpass that of June.

Senna Fernandes also spoke about the local hotel sector, telling reporters that the hotel occupancy rate was currently at a high rate of around 90 percent. She stated that most hotel rooms were booked out on the weekends, adding that the government would monitor the room rates to identify any irregular surges.

According to the tourism chief “a new hotel is likely to open in the fourth quarter,” although she did not provide further details regarding its location or brand.

The hotel’s launch, however, could be delayed until the beginning of 2026, pending factors such as “the investor’s plans, the speed of the licensing process and their own plans.”

Reference was also made about the recently sold Hotel 13 in Coloane, with Senna Fernandes pointing out that the final phase of the ownership handover process was currently in progress.

“As far as I know, they [the new owners] have many new plans,” the MGTO head said. “We all hope to implement their new plans one by one and make better use of the hotel.”

She noted that the licensing department had already discussed some of these proposals with the new owner, including possible modification to the current restaurants, as well as the launch of additional dining premises.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association, Cheong Kin Chong, echoed the MGTO’s forecast for Macao’s tourism and hotel sectors this summer.

Speaking to TDM, Cheong said he expected the SAR’s visitor arrival rate this summer to grow in comparison to the same time last year, with August being the peak period.

“A positive phenomenon is that Macao’s tourism industry is characterised by non-peak seasons being not so quiet and peak seasons being even busier and this is expected to continue during this year’s summer holiday,” he said.

As for the summertime hotel occupancy rate, Cheong believes it will hit approximately 85 percent, peaking at roughly 90 percent.

Looking ahead, the hotel expert expects Macao’s tourism sector to continue to maintain its momentum for growth in the second half of this year.

He acknowledged that Macao faced significant challenges arising from increasing regional competition, shifts in the consumption patterns of visitors and external economic impacts.

In response to these obstacles, Cheong suggested that the sector continue to work together to improve the city’s tourism products and infrastructure, strengthen regional cooperation and expand its international market base.

Macao is expected to welcome around 38 to 39 million visitor arrivals this year, although this estimate is currently undergoing a review after the city managed to hit the 20 million inbound traveller milestone 26 days earlier than in 2024.