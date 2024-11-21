Cotai’s new outdoor venue could host a concert before end of year

A number of “international singers” have enquired about performing at Cotai’s temporary outdoor venue, according to Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, who noted the development at a widely reported press conference on Tuesday.

He also said that the venue, which covers a 94,000 square-metre plot near Grand Lisboa Palace, would likely host a “trial run” on 28 December. The venue is intended to be a stop-gap solution in Macao’s bid to become a so-called “city of shows”, and address what Ho described as a “lack of space” at the SAR’s casino-resorts for large-scale, open-air performances.

The new venue’s standard capacity will be 50,000, expanding to up to 80,000 if necessary, Ho said.

Construction was recently completed at a price tag in excess of 85 million patacas. The site was cleared for construction in June.

A government representative previously said that the venue’s inaugural show would likely be a gala event in joint celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held either late this year or early in 2025.

Officials have been under pressure to build an alternative outdoor performance venue for the city after a concert by K-pop group Seventeen at the beginning of this year caused a public backlash. The show, at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, sparked noise and traffic complaints from nearby residents and caused extensive damage to the pitch.