The operators of Macao’s airport are building a new cargo terminal in Hengqin

The operators of Macao’s airport have acquired 66,700 square-metres of land in Hengqin for the purpose of building a new cargo terminal, the Macau Daily Times reports – citing the airport’s logistics division.

The plot’s acquisition cost the airport about 129 million yuan (US$17.7 million) and plans for a three-storey cargo terminal have already been laid out. The facilities will include a logistics warehouse, an underground garage, an integrated building for customs declarations and data processing, as well as staff quarters.

The facility is being designed to handle up to 300,000 tonnes of cargo annually, to support both exports and import operations for the airport.

Earlier this year, a senior Hengqin official, Su Kun, said that the new terminal would play a key role in improving the SAR’s logistics operations.

Macao’s airport recently embarked on an expansion project involving the reclamation of 129 hectares of land to create additional space for more aircraft bays and other facilities. The project is expected to be completed by 2030, boosting passenger capacity from 10 million to an eventual 15 million.

However, plans to convert part of the Taipa Ferry Terminal into an additional terminal for the airport – announced back in 2020 – were shelved in August due to lower than anticipated passenger numbers.