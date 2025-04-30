MECC will be hosting a Portuguese-themed gala dinner next month

The Macau European Chamber of Commerce (MECC) is set to stage its 11th annual gala dinner at the Grand Lisboa Palace’s Grand Pavilion on 16 May, 6:30 pm.

According to the MECC, the event will be based on the theme of “Waves of Portugal,” paying tribute to Portugal’s maritime history, as well as other aspects of the country’s culture, including its food, wine and the famously large surf at the resort town of Nazaré.

The winners of the 2025 EuroExcellence Awards will also be unveiled at a ceremony during the dinner. The prizes, which were inaugurated in 2015, are given to outstanding leaders across various categories, including luxury products, food and beverage, “Blue and Green Innovation,” and “Greater Bay Area (GBA) Sino-Euro Cooperation.”

A fifth category for small and medium enterprises (SME) has been added to this year’s award, with the president of the MECC, Rui Pedro Cunha, telling Macao News that this honour is aimed at highlighting “both the unique contributions the best SMEs make to fostering links between Macao and Europe, and examples of innovation and commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

According to Cunha, the new award was the brainchild of Keith Buckley, who serves as one of the vice presidents of MECC’s board, as “SMEs are the unsung half of Macao’s economy, accounting for up to 65 percent of employment.”

On the overall significance of the awards, Cunha said that they were “more than a recognition program,” as the accolades also serve as “a catalyst for stronger Macao-Europe ties.” At the same time, the MECC head said the hope is for the awards to “inspire a culture of excellence that would benefit Macao’s entire economy.”

The recipients of last year’s prizes included Luck Hock Watch Company Limited, which bagged the luxury award; Cuppa Coffee and Portugália, who were the winners of the food and beverage titles; Harrow Lide School Hengqin, which earned the GBA Sino-Euro Cooperation award; and MGM, the winner of the Blue & Green Innovation prize.

Member and non-member tickets for the gala dinner are priced at 2,000 patacas and 2,500 patacas, and can be purchased by contacting the MECC via email ([email protected]) or on +853 2878 2947.

Prominent members of Macao, including business leaders, community organisation heads and delegates from the SAR and mainland government will be attending the event, providing guests with networking opportunities and a chance to boost their exposure.

According to Cunha, the upcoming dinner “will build on its legacy as a premier networking platform, while embracing forward-looking themes.” In keeping with its Portuguese theme, the MECC head said he hopes that the event will help to spur “actionable partnerships” between Macao and Portugal.

Macao News is an official media partner of the MECC’s 2025 Gala Dinner.