Macao’s latest official hotel occupancy rates show an increase for April

The average occupancy rate of Macao’s hotel rooms in April 2025 was 87.8 percent, a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The official occupancy rates for 5-star, 4-star and 3-star hotels were 90.9 percent, 82.4 percent and 84.4 percent respectively – somewhat less than the 93.5 percent, 88 percent and 96.5 percent occupancy rates cited by the Macau Hotel Association for April earlier this week. The association’s figures said the combined occupancy rate at these hotels was 92.6 percent for the month.

The DSEC’s statement noted that there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of April this year, an increase of 4 year-on-year. However, the total number of guest rooms dropped by 4.3 percent year-on-year, to 45,000.

The number of overnight guests in Macao totalled 1,199,000 in April, up 3.4 percent year-on-year. The vast majority (861,000) hailed from mainland China, a year-on-year rise of 4.5 percent. International guests made up a small fraction of the total, numbering just 106,000, but the figure increased by 12.3 percent compared with April 2024.

Among them, the number of people visiting Macao for at least one night from South Korea (25,000), India (9,000), Thailand (9,000) and Japan (7,000) all went up – by 3.1 percent, 64.4 percent, 28.4 percent and 5 percent respectively. Those hailing from Malaysia (8,000) and Indonesia (8,000) fell by 3.1 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

Guests’ average length of stay remained steady, at 1.6 nights.