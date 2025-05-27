Macao’s five-star hotel rates continue their downward trajectory

Figures from the Macau Hotel Association showed that local top-tier properties charged 1,441.90 patacas (US$178.70) on average per room in April, down from 1,523.40 (US$188.80) patacas a year prior.

According to casino industry website GGR Asia, this was the tenth consecutive month that Macao’s 5-star hotels’ average daily room rates experienced a year-on-year decline.

The average occupancy rate at five-star hotels, meanwhile, climbed by 3.9 percent year-on-year – hitting 93.5 percent for the month.

The combined average room rate for 3, 4 and 5-star hotels was 1,275 patacas (US$158) in April, down 4 percent year-on-year. Four-star hotels averaged 1,029 patacas (US$127.50) per night, up 2.2 percent, and 3-star hotels averaged 879.4 patacas (US$108.90), down 4.6 percent.

The combined occupancy rate at all hotels was 92.6 percent, up 3.7 percentage points compared with April 2024. Four-star rated properties had the lowest rate – 88 percent (a 2.7 percent year-on-year rise) – and 3-star properties bagged the highest, at 96.5 percent full across the month (a 4.8 percent increase).

Across the first four months of the year, 5-star hotels experienced a sizable 7.6 percent year-on-year drop in room rates. This was offset by rises in 4 and 3-star hotels to result in a combined room rate decrease of 5.4 percent compared with the first four months of 2024.

Occupancy rates climbed by 4.2 percent overall during the January to April period, when compared with the same period last year.

The figures align with the fact that while Macao’s tourist numbers are surging, visitors are spending less in the city than they did in the past.