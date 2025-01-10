Asia’s biggest gaming expo returns to the Venetian Macao in May 

The Global Gaming Expo Asia (known as G2E Asia) and the Asia IR Expo will be returning to the Venetian, with the two events scheduled to take place simultaneously between 7 and 9 May.

This year, 50 percent more space will be allocated to the dual expos, which will feature more than 150 exhibitors and are expected to attract over 10,000 professionals from the casino industry. In total, the two events will have a floor space of around 30,000 square metres.

According to Vera Ng, the director of the event’s co-organiser, Reed Exhibitions, “For the G2E Asia, we expect a growth of around 10 to 20 percent in space, and the remaining growth will be from the Asian IR Expo.”

Speaking to local media on the sidelines of a press conference yesterday, Ng stated that “we are not moving away from gambling,” even though greater extra floor space will be occupied by the Asian IR Expo this year. “The gaming portion has been growing” she explained, adding that the expansion of the non-gaming elements of the event was in sync with the SAR government’s goals for the local economy.

While G2E Asia and Asia IR Expo will be taking place exclusively at the Venetian, the Asian IR Summit is scheduled to be organised next door at the Galaxy International Convention Centre between 6 and 8 May. Ng said that the change in venue “is to bring in more new elements, more new experiences for our visitors and attendees.”

First held in 2007, G2E Asia has established itself as one of the leading casino expos in Asia. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic and only made its return to Macao last year after hosting two special editions in Singapore in 2022 and 2023.

Upon its return in 2024, G2E Asia adopted a new format by becoming a combined event with the inaugural Asian IR Expo, which focuses on the non-gambling offerings of casino-resorts.

Last year’s G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo saw participation from over 6,300 attendees.