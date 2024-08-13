Major gambling and IR expos to reunite in Macao 

Next year’s editions of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia and the Asian Integrated Resort (IR) Expo have confirmed they are taking place jointly in Macao next May, Asia Gaming Brief reports. This will be the third time the two expos have paired up in the SAR.

The Venetian Macao is set to host the three-day double-convention, branded as G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2025. From 7 to 9 May, its yet-to-be-announced programme will cover gaming, entertainment and integrated resorts industries across Asia.

This year’s combined G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo attracted more than 6,300 visitors, with 65 percent arriving from overseas. More than 100 exhibitors took part in the event, which also featured panel discussions.

Organised by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia has been running since 2007 and describes itself as a “marketplace” where industry professionals can source new products and solutions.

Asian IR Expo, meanwhile, focuses on non-gambling sides of the IR industry – offering networking opportunities and market insights across the region.

A related expo, G2E Asia @ the Philippines, is scheduled to take place in the Manila Marriott Hotel in December this year.