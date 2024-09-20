Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Interest rate cuts will benefit Macao’s economy, say local economists 

Consumer demand, investment sentiment and the property market will get a boost from the 0.5 percent interest rate cut that Macao announced yesterday
  • The US is expected to make further cuts within the next two years, which could mean additional reductions in the local rate

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 Sep 2024
Interest rate cuts will benefit Macao’s economy, say local economists 
Interest rate cuts will benefit Macao’s economy, say local economists 
Additional US interest rate cuts expected in the next couple of years would give Macao’s economy a further shot in the arm – Photo by dongfang

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 Sep 2024

Macao’s lowering of its interest rates yesterday by 50 base points to 5.25 percent is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, according to experts who spoke to TDM. 

The chairman of the Macau Economic Association (MEA), Lao Pun Lap, told the broadcaster that the drop will gradually improve the investment sentiment and consumer demand, as “everyone will think we have entered a cycle of interest rate cuts.” 

Samuel Tong Kai Chung, the president of the Macau Institute of Management (MIM), was similarly optimistic, saying the cuts would benefit the property market and promote consumption. The economist expects the US to continue cutting its interest rates over the next one or two years, which would give Macao’s economy and investment climate another boost. 

The co-head of Standard Chartered’s treasury markets, Mackie Lau, meanwhile told Hong Kong media that he anticipates the Federal Reserve Bank will make another 0.5 percentage point cut to the US interest rate in November. 

[See more: Macao and Hong Kong lower their interest rates to 5.25 percent]

Both Macao and Hong Kong announced a reduction to their interest rates yesterday after the Washington lowered its rates by 0.5 percent on Wednesday for the first time in four years, bringing the figure down to a range between 4.75 and 5 percent. 

The move by the two SARs to follow the US lead stems from the pegging of Hong Kong’s currency to the US dollar, and the linking of Macao’s patacas to the Hong Kong dollar in turn. 

The US cuts are expected to have consequences for the domestic and global economy, with Scott Wren, a Wells Fargo global market strategist telling CBS that the measure “should have a positive effect on the economy and markets in 2025.” 

He added that “we believe the global economy is likely to benefit as well, as major central banks around the world have already cut rates or are on the verge of doing so.” 

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like