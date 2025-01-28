Alipay Tap! expands to more than 1,000 vendors in Macao

The payment service Alipay Tap! has more than tripled the number of Macao merchants hooked up to its system since launching at Sands China’s integrated resorts two weeks ago, finance media reports.

A partnership between Alipay and Macau Pass that’s been hailed as a “new model of digital commerce with local characteristics”, the service is now available at more than 1,000 restaurants, retailers and popular tourist attractions – including the Ruins of St. Paul’s – across the city.

Its expansion was timed to coincide with the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, when the city typically welcomes an influx of visitors from mainland China. Macao estimates that around 185,000 visitors will visit the SAR each day over the holiday.

[See more: Macao’s digital pataca prototype is ready for testing]

Alipay Tap! is offering Lunar New Year promotions, including 2-yuan discounts per transaction (up to 10 transactions) and 98-yuan rebates. Additional discount coupons are also available through the app.

The service was described as a step forward for the SAR’s digital economy and smart city development agenda when it made its Macao debut at Sands China.

Alipay Tap! launched in the mainland in July 2024 and is currently available in over 100 cities there. It lets its users make payments by tapping a merchant’s device with their unlocked phone, without the need to first open their Alipay app.