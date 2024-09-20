The Macao International Trade and Investment Fair is returning next month 

The 29th edition of the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) is scheduled to take place between 16 and 19 October at the Venetian, according to its organiser, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute. The Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) will be taking place simultaneously at the same venue.

One of Macao’s marquee economic and trade events, MIF covers various sectors including finance, health, culture, food and beverages, as well as e-commerce. It also hosts forums, conferences and business matching activities, while serving as a platform to showcase Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area.

This year’s MIF will be based on the theme of “Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities” and will feature Shenzhen as the partner city. Over 1,100 exhibitors and 66,000 visitors are expected.

As part of this year’s MIF, 13 local enterprises will take part in an extension exhibition and sales campaign to promote locally made and branded products. The first session will take place at New Yaohan between 18 and 22 September, while the second session will be held in Grand Lisboa Palace’s NY8 New Yaohan from 26 to 29 September.

MIF and MFE are among the 1,500 MICE events that the Macao government is organising this year. The SAR is on track to reaching that goal, with official data indicating that 702 exhibitions and conventions were held in the first six months of 2024, a recovery of 96 percent in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers.

Local authorities view the hosting of MICE events as part of a wider effort to diversify Macao’s economy away from casinos. Government data shows that such activities produced 2.47 billion patacas in non-gambling revenue in the first six months of 2024.