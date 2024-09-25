Macao braces for a tourism boom during the National Day holidays

As of Monday, 13 out of 33 local luxury accommodation brands had sold out of standard rooms during mainland China’s seven-day National Day holiday period (also known as “October golden week”), according to a survey conducted by GGRAsia.

Those hotels, mostly located within Coati’s integrated resorts, included Galaxy Entertainment’s Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree, Hotel Okura, JW Marriott Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton and Raffles; and Sands China’s Londoner Court, Sheraton Grand and the Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

Those that did have vacancies were mostly advertising basic room rates of above 4,000 patacas. GGRAsia did not include suites in its survey.

The gaming news outlet said that hotels indicating they were out of publicly available two-person rooms for at least three nights of the holiday period included MGM Cotai’s Emerald Tower and Skylofts, and Wynn Palace.

This year’s National Day holiday period runs from 1 to 7 of October and is traditionally one of the busiest periods for Macao.

Last year saw the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays held back-to-back, with Macao recording an average of 116,546 visitors per day.