Guangzhou eases entry, travel and payments for Canton Fair visitors

Guangzhou has announced a series of measures to streamline the experience of international visitors attending the 139th Canton Fair, which will run from 15 April to 5 May at the Canton Fair Complex.

Dedicated lanes, over 4,500 multilingual volunteers and 12 types of AI robots from seven local tech firms will provide support at airports and passenger ports, alongside immediate processing of visa-free transit and on-arrival business visas.

Transport capacity will be increased, with more frequent metro services, extra taxis and ride-hailing vehicles, and shuttle buses connecting the exhibition centre to major wholesale markets. At least 2,000 taxis and ride-hailing cars will be deployed daily around the venue.

Payment options have been expanded. Over 15,000 merchants now accept international bank cards, nearly 400 metro stations accept contactless card entry, and currency exchange points have been added at ports, hotels, metro stations and the fairgrounds. A dedicated services section for international visitors has also been launched on the “OneStop” (湾事通) WeChat mini-programme.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Vision and Colour Festival, Hong Kong Sevens and more]

International buyers have been invited to tour local manufacturers and supply chains, with over ten free shuttle routes connecting the fair to wholesale hubs. Service centres at major markets will offer translation, legal and settlement support. A matchmaking event between global buyers and Guangzhou’s wholesale markets is scheduled for 28 April.

Guangzhou is also hosting a food carnival, coffee-themed events, retail showcases, river cruises, light shows and live performances concurrently to the fair. The “Fair 2 City” campaign provides shopping discounts at more than 2,500 stores along three themed routes.

The Canton Fair has been held every spring and autumn since 1957 and is known as “China’s No. 1 Fair” This year marks the 139th session, covering 1.55 million square metres with more than 30,000 exhibitors showcasing under three thematic groups: Advanced Manufacturing, Quality Home Life, and Better Life.