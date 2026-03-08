Canton Fair gears up for April start

With more than a month to go before the 139th China Import and Export Fair – better known as Canton Fair – opens in Guangzhou on 15 April, around 30 Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partners have confirmed plans to organise buyer delegations.

Partners like the United States of America–China Chamber of Commerce, China–Britain Business Council, Pura China Chamber of Commerce and more are eager for their buyer delegations to meet with exhibitors armed with company profiles, product catalogues and samples.

Member companies with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, another confirmed partner, say they plan to source smartphones, computers and household electric appliances at the fair to meet Australia’s growing demand for consumer tech.

The Canton Fair boasts cooperative relationships with 227 business associations, multinationals and professional trade service organisations across 110 countries and regions. These partners regularly help organise promotional events and outreach activities in their markets, and assist member companies connecting with the high-quality international sourcing platform that is Canton Fair.

Consumer tech won’t be the only thing on show at this year’s event, which will feature 55 exhibitions across 13 categories split into three phases. More than 30,000 enterprises are expected to participate, ranging from specialised and sophisticated SMEs to national high-tech companies.

The previous edition last fall drew over 310,000 attendees and organisers expect to draw a large foreign crowd in April as more businesses look to in-person sourcing to diversify supply chains.

This year, all foreign buyers must complete pre-registration to obtain an E-badge before entering the complex. Buyers covered under China’s expanded 30-day visa-free scheme are guaranteed approval within 24 hours, and exhibitors can pre-authorise multiple-entry invitation letters to speed up processing for those outside the waiver list.

Buyers are encouraged to register early and can apply online.