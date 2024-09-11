Forestry experts gather in Macao for sustainable timber conference

A major environmental event comes to Macao today and tomorrow in the form of the 2024 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum (GLSTF 2024).

Jointly hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM) and the International Tropical Timber Organization, the two-day gathering brings together more than 700 enterprises, policymakers and experts from over 40 countries and regions to explore the way forward for green timber.

Delegates will discuss the development of sustainable timber supply chains, while exploring business opportunities and sustainable forest management.

Among the highlights of this year’s event are forums on green finance and the construction of sustainable buildings from wood and bamboo, as well as the release of research findings on the Global Timber Index (GTI) and blockchain technology.

Organisers say the aim of the conference is to “promote win-win cooperation among all parties and inject new momentum into the sustainable development of the global timber industry.”



GLSTF 2024 will be held at MGM Cotai. More details can be found here.