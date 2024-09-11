Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Forestry experts gather in Macao for sustainable timber conference

The 2024 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum will convene hundreds of delegates to discuss issues affecting sustainable forest management
  • The two-day gathering at MGM Cotai will also see forums on green finance and sustainable construction methods, as well as the release of research findings

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

11 Sep 2024
Forestry experts gather in Macao for sustainable timber conference
Forestry experts gather in Macao for sustainable timber conference
Delegates take part in a business matching session during last year’s Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum – Photo by Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

11 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 11 Sep 2024, 8:28 am

A major environmental event comes to Macao today and tomorrow in the form of the 2024 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum (GLSTF 2024).

Jointly hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM) and the International Tropical Timber Organization, the two-day gathering brings together more than 700 enterprises, policymakers and experts from over 40 countries and regions to explore the way forward for green timber.

Delegates will discuss the development of sustainable timber supply chains, while exploring business opportunities and sustainable forest management. 

[See more: We just lived through the hottest summer on record]

Among the highlights of this year’s event are forums on green finance and the construction of  sustainable buildings from wood and bamboo, as well as the release of research findings on the Global Timber Index (GTI) and blockchain technology.

Organisers say the aim of the conference is to “promote win-win cooperation among all parties and inject new momentum into the sustainable development of the global timber industry.”

GLSTF 2024 will be held at MGM Cotai. More details can be found here.

UPDATED: 11 Sep 2024, 8:28 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend