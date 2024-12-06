The Brainstorm Design forum lures hundreds of top designers to Macao

The Fortune Brainstorm Design – an annual conference that aims to foster dialogue on various topics relating to design and business – was held yesterday at MGM Cotai, attracting various high profile guests, including 300 leading international designers and the CEOs of several Fortune 500 firms.

According to a statement from the organisers, the conference this year was based on the theme of “Experiments in Experience,” which considers the way in which design can be employed to deal with matters ranging from inclusiveness and diversity to sustainability and climate change.

The executive editor of the Asian edition of Fortune, Clay Chandler said the theme was chosen “in recognition of the ways that designers are combining newfangled technologies with old fashioned storytelling techniques to create powerful, new, immersive experiences.”

Various presentations and talks were staged, covering a wide array of topics, including new design innovations and trends, the characteristics of great design, the use of artificial intelligence and the building of sustainable cities.

Some of the speakers who attended the meeting included Robert Brunner, who helped to design Apple’s products between 1989 and 1996; Peter Kindel, the cities and climate lead of architectural company SOM, and Elizabeth Brink, co-CEO of the world’s largest architectural firm, Gensler.

“From emerging technologies to timeless storytelling techniques and innovations in smart designs, Brainstorm Design 2024 celebrated the value of great design in business,” Chandler said.

As part of this year’s conference, MGM also staged off-site tour programs in the Barra District, which it is responsible for revitalising in line with its gaming contract commitments.

Inaugurated in 2018, the Fortune Brainstorm Design conference was first held in Macao last year.