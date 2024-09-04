Air Macau’s financial woes continue into the first half of 2024

Air Macau’s operating income for the first six months of this year stood at 1.47 billion yuan, an increase of 20.6 percent year-on-year, according to multiple news outlets that cited the interim mid-year results of the airline’s parent company, Air China.

Despite the revenue jump, the SAR carrier saw losses between January and June increase by twofold year-on-year, from 173 million yuan to a total of 378 million yuan. Air China’s report did not offer an explanation behind the sharp rise in losses.

In terms of passenger volume, Air Macau’s fleet of 23 planes ferried almost 1.48 million passengers during the first six months of this year, representing a jump of around 78 percent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2023.

Meanwhile, Macao’s airport reported a passenger volume of 1.47 million people during the summer holiday period between July and August, an increase of 28 percent year-on-year.

The total number of flights grew over the same period, jumping to 10,881, an increase of around 30 percent in comparison to the corresponding period last year.



A land reclamation project to further expand the airport is due to begin later this year, although a project to construct a second terminal has been indefinitely suspended as a result of the lower than expected recovery of passengers.