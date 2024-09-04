Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Air Macau’s financial woes continue into the first half of 2024

Losses at Macao’s flagship carrier doubled to 378 million yuan in the first six months of this year, in spite of an increase in revenue by almost 21 percent
  • The SAR’s airport meanwhile saw its passenger and flight volume grow by 28 percent and 30 percent between July and August

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Sep 2024
Air Macau’s financial woes continue into the first half of 2024
Air Macau’s financial woes continue into the first half of 2024
An Air Macau Airbus, seen parked at Da Nang airport in Vietnam on 1 September 2023

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 04 Sep 2024, 6:26 pm

Air Macau’s operating income for the first six months of this year stood at 1.47 billion yuan, an increase of 20.6 percent year-on-year, according to multiple news outlets that cited the interim mid-year results of the airline’s parent company, Air China.

Despite the revenue jump, the SAR carrier saw losses between January and June increase by twofold year-on-year, from 173 million yuan to a total of 378 million yuan. Air China’s report did not offer an explanation behind the sharp rise in losses. 

In terms of passenger volume, Air Macau’s fleet of 23 planes ferried almost 1.48 million passengers during the first six months of this year, representing a jump of around 78 percent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2023. 

[See more: Plane traffic is up 70 percent year-on-year]

Meanwhile, Macao’s airport reported a passenger volume of 1.47 million people during the summer holiday period between July and August, an increase of 28 percent year-on-year. 

The total number of flights grew over the same period, jumping to 10,881, an increase of around 30 percent in comparison to the corresponding period last year. 

A land reclamation project to further expand the airport is due to begin later this year, although a project to construct a second terminal has been indefinitely suspended as a result of the lower than expected recovery of passengers.

UPDATED: 04 Sep 2024, 6:26 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend