The WHO has issued guidelines on weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its first global guidance on GLP-1 therapies, while emphasising that the world cannot medicate its way out of obesity.

Developed in response to requests from member states looking to address the obesity crisis within their borders, the WHO released guidance on the use of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) therapies for treating obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease.

Obesity, defined by WHO as a BMI of over 30, affects more than 850 million adults worldwide, many of whom struggle with serious obesity-related health conditions. An estimated 3.7 million people die each year from conditions like heart disease, diabetes and others associated with being obese or overweight (a BMI of 25 to 29).

The WHO offered a conditional recommendation that GLP-1 therapies be used for non-pregnant adults with obesity, but only as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diets, regular exercise and support from health professionals.

The recommendation is “conditional because while there is evidence to show weight loss drugs can effectively treat obesity and metabolic health issues, data is limited on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation. Other concerns include inadequate health system preparedness, potential equity issues and the drugs’ cost.

Researchers at UChicago Medicine found GLP-1 therapies are not cost effective at current prices, even when accounting for long-term health gains. With the global economic cost of obesity is expected to reach US$3 trillion annually by 2030, reducing the cost of GLP-1 therapies could be key for easing healthcare costs overall.

Part of the guidance calls for fair access to GLP-1 therapies, offering potential strategies to expand access and improve equity, such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing and voluntary licensing.

GLP-1 therapies may be the first efficacious treatment for the condition, but the WHO guidance emphasises that medication alone is not enough. A comprehensive strategy requires robust population-level policies to create healthier environments, targeted treatment and early screening to prevent the condition, and lifelong access to person-centred care.

The WHO conducted extensive analysis of existing data and consulted with a wide range of stakeholders to develop the guidance, and plans to continue that work next year, focusing on creating a transparent and equitable prioritisation framework to serve those most in need.