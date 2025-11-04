Menu
Women in peace deals reduce conflict risk by 37 percent, study finds

Analysis of 286 peace agreements shows incorporating women into post-conflict society reduces probability of war returning by 11 percent on average
  • When backed by UN leadership, that figure jumps to 37 percent—yet funding cuts and exclusion from negotiations threaten women peacebuilders

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Nov 2025
New research has revealed that the inclusion of women in peace deals can reduce the risk of a conflict recurring by as much as 37 percent, according to The Conversation.

The analysis, which examined 286 peace agreements from conflicts worldwide, found that incorporating women into post-conflict society reduces the probability of a return to war by 11 percent on average.

Crucially, when this inclusion is backed by United Nations (UN) leadership, the chance of conflict recurrence is reduced by 37 percent.

The findings, released as the UN marks the 25th anniversary of its landmark Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, highlight a stark contrast between proven strategy and current practice.

[See more: UN report paints grim picture for women’s rights globally]

The research underscores the tangible benefits of women’s involvement. Case studies across the world show that women’s participation helps address the needs of marginalised groups and creates constructive dialogue that prevents tensions from reigniting.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently warned that the UN too often “falls short” when it comes to helping women in conflict. He specifically notes how the UN fails to include women in negotiations and underfunds women peacebuilders.

Despite this evidence, the women, peace and security agenda faces severe financial threats. Global aid cuts and a US$2.7 billion shortfall in UN peacekeeping funds risk disempowering local women’s organisations that can nurture sustainable peace, the report concludes.

