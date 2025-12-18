Here are the top travel trends for 2026 according to Trip.com

Asian countries dominate in top travel trends for 2026, appealing to travellers from the region and beyond with a combination of iconic theme parks, enticing spectacles and natural wonders, according to Trip.com.

Booking data for 2026 points to Japan as a top destination of choice, having consistently ranked among the top three outbound destinations among travellers worldwide. Tokyo and Osaka are expected to see high demand, putting both on track to make into the top 10 list of cities travellers plan to visit in 2026. China, Thailand and Vietnam also rank among the most popular destinations for travel itineraries next year, alongside the UK.

Trip.com spotlighted China, alongside Türkiye, as an emerging travel favourite. Buoyed by its broad appeal, rich cultural heritage, growing visa-free access and range of unique experiences, China is expected to be a top travel destination for Europeans and Southeast Asians next year.

The latest booking data from Trip.com suggests China will see triple-digit year-on-year growth among Southeast Asian travellers, making the country one of the fastest-growing and leading destinations for this group in 2026. Popularity is also expanding beyond major cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu to include Beijing, Harbin, Chongqing, Shenzhen and X’ian, which are expected to see a surge in flight bookings.

Booming interest in entertainment helps drive the popularity of Asian destinations, from beloved theme parks like Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Japan, to fan-driven experiences like K-pop concerts and Harry Potter studio tours. Iconic immersive shows and performances like House of Dancing Water in Macao were also forecast to be popular among international travellers.

Nature and adventure tourism is another area expected to see an upward trend next year, putting destinations like Milford Sound and the Glowworm Caves in New Zealand, as well as China’s Wulong Karst, high on the list for nature-oriented travellers. Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, as well as Mount Siguniang, Bipenggou and Huanglong National Scenic Area in Sichuan, are expected to be in high demand with Southeast Asian travellers.

Diverging approaches to travel itself also made it onto the trend list. Data suggests cruises and train journeys, like Japan’s scenic Arashiyama Sagano Romantic Train, will see a rise among some travellers. Others are fuelling growth in self-driving trips, as well as EV rentals, as travels seek more sustainable options.