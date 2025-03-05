Thailand scraps a deposit rule designed to deter locals from its future casinos

Thailand has removed a rule from its draft casino legalisation bill that would have required locals to have had a minimum of 50 million baht (US$1.5 million) in their bank accounts for six straight months to gain entry into the country’s proposed casinos.

In a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat said the removal of the provision was to prevent a surge in illegal gambling that could have arisen from the many frustrated local punters unable to enter the future casinos due to the stringent requirement.

“The ministry has checked the data and found there are only 10,000 Thai accounts with at least 50 million baht. So, the former requirement would push people [in the country of 71 million] to gamble elsewhere, which could be illegal,” Julapun said.

In place of the deposit rule is one that requires local gamblers to submit their tax returns from the past three years.

The current version of the bill also retains the requirement that locals pay a levy of 5,000 baht (US$148) to gain admission into the future casinos. Such a casino entry fee is substantial, considering that the average monthly salary in Thailand was US$442, as of December 2024.

Thailand’s casino bill is currently being deliberated and undergoing amendments. According to the deputy finance minister, the draft legislation is to be sent for approval by the Thai cabinet “as soon as possible.”

Aside from the tough entry requirements for locals, Bangkok Post also cites a number of other restrictions aimed at deterring Thai citizens from gambling. For instance, the law does not legalise online gambling or permit live-streaming of gambling in the casinos.

The legalisation of casinos in Thailand is expected to pose a direct challenge to Macao. Not only is Thailand within a few hours’ flying time of much of mainland China – by far the biggest source of punters for Macao – but the kingdom also greatly outmatches the SAR in the sheer number of and variety of its tourism and hotel offerings, to say nothing of dining and shopping.

Gambling is expected to significantly strengthen the Thai economy, with the Finance Ministry forecasting between 120 to 240 billion baht (US$3.56 billion to US$7.12 billion) in annual revenue.

The proposal, however, has been opposed by some lobby groups such as the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform. In a letter to the Thai prime minister submitted on Monday, they called for a halt to the legalisation, which they said would be detrimental to the nation and its citizens.