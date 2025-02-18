Thailand plans to use tough entry requirements to exclude most locals from its casinos

Tough entry requirements for local gamblers will effectively turn Thailand’s proposed casinos into facilities for foreigners only, according to one industry consultant who spoke to Reuters.

The remarks come in wake of a new draft regulation that stipulates Thais must have at least 50 million baht (US$1.5 million) in fixed deposits for six months to be able to enter a casino.

While some gambling, such as betting on boxing and horse racing, has long been permitted in Thailand, the kingdom is planning to build a full-blown casino industry that would pose direct competition for Macao.

Daniel Cheng, a gaming consultant based in Singapore, told Reuters that the “deposit requirement would render Thai casinos no better than foreigner-only regimes like South Korea’s.”

Among the other proposed requirements are entry fees of up to 5,000 baht or almost US$150 – a large sum in a country where average monthly earnings stand at US$442.

Thailand’s casino bill is currently being reviewed by the Council of State, which has until 6 March to forward it onto the House of Representatives. Public hearings on the bill are also taking place.

Last week, President Xi Jinping alerted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand to the social ills that legalising casinos can bring.

Shinawatra, who was on a state visit to Beijing, told reporters in Bangkok on her return that President Xi warned her that developing a gambling industry could lead to a spike in criminal activity and other problems.