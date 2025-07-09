Thailand’s casino bill has been withdrawn amid political turmoil

Thailand’s casino bill has been shelved by the country’s cabinet, bringing an end to the current government’s push for the development of large-scale integrated entertainment complexes that would feature gambling. The draft Integrated Entertainment Complex bill was removed from the House of Representatives’ debate agenda on Tuesday, following a request from the Finance Ministry, according to the English-language service of Thailand’s public broadcaster Thai PBS.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub confirmed the decision after a cabinet meeting, attributing the withdrawal to the Finance Ministry’s concerns and the bill’s “broad social implications,” which, he stated, required more time for public understanding and engagement.

The proposal, a flagship project of the Pheu Thai-led administration under Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has faced considerable public opposition and protests. Despite government assurances that the casino component of the first planned resort would be limited to no more than 10 percent of the complex’s total activity, with the remaining 90 percent dedicated to other attractions like theme parks, water parks, theatres, sports arenas, and tourism attractions, the criticism persisted.

The project was a key part of Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s policy statement when she assumed office last September. Although the cabinet initially approved the draft bill in principle on 13 March, directing an urgent review by the Council of State, its progression has been fraught with delays.

In April, Paetongtarn announced a postponement of the first reading, originally scheduled for the following day, citing other pressing issues. At that time, she insisted it was merely a delay and that the bill would be retabled in July.

However, a Cabinet reshuffle on 30 June led to the cabinet secretariat reviewing the matter and agreeing with the Finance Ministry’s request for withdrawal.

Political commentators suggest that the withdrawal is a symptom of the Pheu Thai party’s precarious parliamentary position, following the recent departure of the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition. Furthermore, Paetongtarn herself has been suspended from her prime ministerial duties by order of the Constitutional Court, facing allegations of violating codes of conduct in relation to her dealings with Cambodian leader Hun Sen over a border dispute.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat expressed regret over the decision, telling the media, “It’s a shame. The delay is a lost opportunity for the country,” but conceding that “it’s not the appropriate time.”

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.