Thai-Cambodian border clashes resume, leaving at least 10 dead

Renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed 800-kilometre border has killed at least 10 people and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, multiple media outlets report.

The clash, which started on Monday, marks the two Southeast Asian nations’ heaviest escalation since a fragile US-brokered ceasefire in July.

Violence has spread across six northeastern provinces in Thailand and five northern and northwestern provinces in Cambodia, with both sides blaming each other for initiating hostilities. Cambodia reported seven civilian deaths and around 20 injuries, while Thailand confirmed three soldiers killed.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense has said that Thai forces had “engaged in numerous provocative actions for many days,” while Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told CNN that military operations could continue “until we feel that sovereignty and territorial integrity are not challenged.”

According to Thai and Cambodian sources, the fighting has involved BM-21 rockets, snipers, drones and toxic smoke. Eyewitnesses reported civilians seeking shelter and queuing for food at temporary facilities in Buriram province in Thailand and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

The Thailand-Cambodia border dispute dates back to Cambodia’s French colonial period and has fuelled periodic clashes for over a century. A serious revival of the conflict in July killed dozens over five days. Trump then negotiated a ceasefire, which was strengthened in October, paused in November, and appears to have crumbled in December

World leaders have urged restraint, with Trump reiterating that both nations should fully honour the July agreement, without effect.

China has called on Cambodia and Thailand to prevent their border situation from escalating further. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun added that Beijing “will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions and cooling down the situation.”