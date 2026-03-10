Charles Leclerc joins Lewis Hamilton in backing a Macao F1 race 

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have shared the locations they would most like to see added to the Formula One calendar, with Leclerc naming Macao.

The topic came up during a recent fan Q&A where the two drivers were asked which circuits they would like to see featured in Formula One in the future.

Leclerc pointed to the famous street circuit used for the Macau Grand Prix.

“Macao! It’s never been on the F1 calendar, but I love this track. I wish we could drive it in an F1 car.”

The tight and technical Guia Circuit in Macao is widely regarded as one of the most demanding street circuits in motorsport, known for its narrow layout, elevation changes and close barriers.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton have personal experience racing at the circuit earlier in their careers. Hamilton competed in the Macau Formula 3 race in 2004, while Leclerc finished runner-up at the event in 2015 during his junior single-seater career.

While Formula One has never raced at the venue, the Macau Grand Prix has long been considered one of the most prestigious junior motorsport events and has featured many drivers who later reached F1.

Hamilton – who has also lobbied for an F1 race in Macao – meanwhile reiterated his long-standing view that Formula One should return to Africa.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the paddock during the Media Day of the Formula One Australia Grand Prix on 5 March 2026 – Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua

“We have to get a race in Africa. Every time I go and have the meeting, that’s what I say,” said Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion suggested that Formula One could return to the historic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, which last hosted a race in 1993, or build a new circuit elsewhere on the continent.

“Either bring back Kyalami, because there’s already a track there, or we make a new one in another place. Rwanda is incredible. Just anywhere on that continent is a freaking incredible place.”

Africa is currently the only inhabited continent without a race on the Formula One calendar, something Hamilton has repeatedly highlighted in recent years while advocating for the sport’s expansion to the region.