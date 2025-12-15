A daily cup of tea could benefit bone health, study finds

New research suggests that moderate tea consumption may be beneficial to bone health as we age, according to a press release from Flinders University.

Osteoporosis, characterised by low bone mineral density (BMD), is a serious global public health concern. While it impacts people across all ages, genders and ethnicities, older women are particularly vulnerable due to smaller bone mass and accelerated bone loss caused by menopause, with around one in three experiencing osteoporotic fractures.

Researchers at Flinders University, located in South Australia, wanted to see if regular consumption of coffee and tea – two of the most widely consumed beverages in the world – was associated with changes in BMD. Analysing data from the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures, the research combined self-reported data on coffee and tea consumption over a 10-year period from nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older, with measurements of BMD at the hip and femoral neck, two areas closely linked to fracture risk.

They found that tea drinkers had a slightly higher total hip BMD compared to non-tea drinkers, a modest difference that could have meaningful implications at a population level.

[See more: Unhealthy sleep could be prematurely ageing your brain, study finds]

Moderate coffee consumption, around two to three cups daily, did not appear to affect BMD. Exceeding five cups daily was linked to lower BMD, suggesting that high coffee consumption may be detrimental – particularly for women with higher lifetime alcohol consumption, who experienced more negative effects from coffee.

Coffee’s negative effect may stem from its caffeine content, explained study co-author and associate professor Ryan Yan Liu, which has been shown to “interfere with calcium absorption and bone metabolism, though these effects are small and can be offset by adding milk.” Conversely, tea is rich in catechins, a plant-based compound that may promote bone formation and slow bone breakdown.

“While calcium and vitamin D remain cornerstones of bone health, what’s in your cup could play a role too,” Liu said. “For older women, enjoying a daily cup of tea may be more than a comforting ritual, it could be a small step toward stronger bones.”