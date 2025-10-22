Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi has been elected Japan’s first female prime minister, winning a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that ended months of political deadlock but ushered in fresh debate over the country’s direction, multiple media outlets have reported.

The 64-year-old leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) defeated opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda of the Constitutional Democratic Party, after striking a last-minute coalition deal with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin). She is the country’s fourth prime minister in five years and will take over from Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned.

A staunch conservative and ally of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – who was assassinated in 2022 – Takaichi takes power as Japan faces rising living costs, slowing growth and voter frustration over political scandals.

She is expected to maintain Abe-style economic and security policies, along with his pro-US stance in opposing China’s increasing importance on the global stage.

An admirer of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi is known for hardline views opposing same-sex marriage, female succession to the imperial throne and separate surnames for married couples. She has nonetheless appointed two women to her cabinet, including Satsuki Katayama as Japan’s first female finance minister.

“I place great importance on equal opportunity, equal chances. And also participation from people from all walks of life,” Takaichi told reporters after her win. “I formed my cabinet with this idea in mind, bringing together the combined strength of all generations.”

She is set to meet US President Donald Trump next week to discuss security ties, with Washington recently calling for Tokyo to increase defence spending.