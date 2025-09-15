Dying for some instant noodles? Mortality risk can go up if you eat them frequently

Eating ramen may be safe at a population level, but for certain subgroups, consuming the popular instant noodle dish can significantly increase mortality risk, according to new research published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging.

Instant ramen is one of the most popular foods in Japan, mixing a broth base with long, thin wheat noodles and an assortment of toppings into a delicious and varied dish. It also tends to contain large amounts of salt, potentially contributing to the development of cardiovascular diseases and gastric cancer.

A team of researchers from Yamagata University and Yamagata Prefectural Yonezawa University of Nutrition Sciences conducted a cohort study in the prefecture to see if their country-leading high consumption translated into increased mortality risk. While they found no significant association between frequency of ramen consumption and mortality among the total population, the study did identify certain subgroups for whom the delicious noodle dish poses added risk.

The team utilised data from a cohort study tracking individuals from 2009 to 2023, targeting a group of 6,725 people aged 40 or older. Participants were divided into four groups based on how often they ate ramen: less than once a month, 1 to 3 times a month, 1 to 2 times a week and three or more times a week. The second-highest consumption group was used as a reference to calculate the hazard ratio, or relative risk of dying compared to that group.

Although coverage by outlets like Japanese daily Mainichi emphasises the 1.52-fold increase in mortality risk for those in the highest consumption group, the researchers deem this a “non-significantly increased risk for mortality.”

They instead focused on the subgroups for whom frequent ramen consumption (three or more times a week) significantly increases mortality: men, those under 70, and those who consume more than half the noodle soup together with alcohol.

The researchers noted that the under-70s and men tended to eat larger portions, increasing salt intake, and that men faced higher risk of gastric cancer from excessive salt intake. Frequent consumers were more likely to consume more than half the noodle soup and alcohol as well, putting them at even higher risk.

Further research is needed, the researchers note, to confirm a causal link and to address important variables not covered by their study. In the meantime, one study author advised people to enjoy ramen more safely by avoiding excessive soup intake and adding nutritional balance with vegetables and other toppings.