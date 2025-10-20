Tired of the same old exercises? Try horsing around with quadrobics

A new fitness craze is deploying animal-like movements to engage the whole body, likely making for greater fitness gains than more traditional exercise.

Quadrobics, as the name implies, involves using all four limbs and combines elements of callisthenics and aerobics into an accessible, bodyweight practice. It requires no special equipment, and practitioners can move at their own pace, building agility and strength as they go.

Despite looking like a little kid horsing around, quadrobics – or quads, for short – involves nearly every major muscle group in the body and requires coordination, balance and joint mobility beyond traditional bipedal workouts like running or cycling. The Conversation reports that it also likely delivers more fitness gains, as previous research shows that the greater the amount of muscle used in a workout, the more benefits to cardiovascular fitness and health.

While hardly new – most young children pretend to be their favourite animal – quadrobics took off with adults in the early 2000s, reemerging in late 2024 as a fun, effective way to mix up a stale exercise routine.

Research on the effectiveness of quadrobics is limited but what we do know paints an intriguing picture. One study comparing it to a standard walking programme found that quadrobics, despite spiking the heart rate more, used no more energy than walking. This likely comes down to how the two activities use the same muscle groups, but to different degrees.

Another study comparing two groups – one participating in quadrobics and the other in typical physical activity – found participants in the quads group saw greater improvement in shoulder flexibility and balance. It’s also just fun, with the playful, open nature of quadrobics helping to improve mood and relieve stress.

Feeling curious? Start slow. Even if you’re an avid gymgoer, quadrobics uses the body differently and could result in injury if you push too far, too fast.

Start with walking on all fours, paying attention to how your wrists, hips, knees and neck are handling the unusual posture. Once you’ve adjusted, you can try two popular exercises: trotting and cantering. To trot, lift one hand and the opposite foot at the same time, then the other. A canter has both arms move together, then both legs.

Even if you opt not to stick with it long term, quadrobics can offer a break from the monotony of more traditional exercise regimes – and a fun way to play with the little ones in your life.