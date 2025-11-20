Princess Diana waxwork unveiled in Paris 30 years after her death

Paris’s Grevin Museum has unveiled a striking new waxwork of the People’s Princess, nearly 30 years after her death in the French capital, reports AP.

The real headline isn’t the convincing likeness – those striking eyes and mischievous smile beautifully recreated in wax – but the outfit. Diana’s figure wears the black, off-the-shoulder silk evening gown so famous it has its own Wikipedia page: the revenge dress.

She wore it to a London fundraiser the same night Charles publicly acknowledged his infidelity. The knee-length gown had hung in her wardrobe for three years, deemed too daring for royal protocol. French novelist Christine Orban called the dress a significant step in Diana’s liberation from the royal family.

[See more: No longer a prince: Andrew stripped of royal title by Britain’s King Charles]



This isn’t the first Diana waxwork – Madame Tussauds has featured her for years in demure poses wearing tailored suits or floor-length gowns. Grevin commissioned their version after their director found the London statue underwhelming.The Grevin figure, standing at nearly 178 centimetres, captures Diana’s larger-than-life personality rather than royal restraint. Museum officials timed the unveiling for the 30th anniversary of her bombshell BBC Panorama interview that permanently damaged the royal family’s reputation. They’ve placed her away from King Charles, unveiled in 2023, and the late Queen Elizabeth, instead positioning her alongside another ill-fated royal: Marie Antoinette.