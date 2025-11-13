Maldives passes world-first generational tobacco ban

One tiny Indian Ocean archipelago is laying the groundwork for a tobacco-free generation, reports the BBC.

The Maldives Health Ministry announced a ban on young people using, buying or selling tobacco within the country effective as of 1 November. It covers all individuals born on or after 1 January 2007, making the country the first in the world with a generational prohibition on tobacco.

The health ministry noted the ban “applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale”, adding that it aligned with the Maldives’ obligations under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The Maldives is one of 168 signatories to the convention, developed “in response to the globalisation of the tobacco epidemic.”

Last year, the Maldives also banned e-cigarettes and vapes for all individuals, including tourists. The archipelago welcomed some 1.9 million travellers as of this week, with Chinese tourists making up nearly 16 percent of arrivals.

Ahmed Afaal, vice chair of the Maldives’ tobacco control board, told BBC World Service’s Newshour that the vape ban hasn’t hurt tourism, which is up 9.8 percent compared to last year. “People don’t come to the Maldives because they’re able to smoke. They come for the beaches, they come for the sea, they come for the sun, and they come for the fresh air,” he said.Two other island nations – New Zealand and the UK – have made moves toward instituting generational smoking bans. Plans in New Zealand were scrapped in 2023 after the election of a new government, drawing sharp criticism from health experts and the Maori community. Then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abandoned a similar ban last year amid legal threats, lobbying and a charm offensive aimed at conservative lawmakers. A version of the legislation backed by the Labour government has faced opposition, though it is still moving forward.