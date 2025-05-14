Researchers identify 25 genes that may cause obsessive-compulsive disorder

Researchers have identified 25 genes they believe may cause obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), unlocking new treatment possibilities for this often debilitating condition.

Published in the journal Nature, the study compares the genetic data of over 53,000 people with OCD with the DNA of more than 2 million people without the condition, making it the largest study of its kind. In doing so, researchers were able to carefully examine millions of genetic markers to identify those found more often in people with OCD than in people without OCD.

Then the scientists determined which genes those markers are associated with, where they are active in the body and how they might contribute to the condition. Researchers identified 249 genes of interest across 30 areas of the genome, classifying 25 genes as likely causal for the condition.

“OCD is a complex disorder that can look very different from person to person,” study observer Carol Matthews said in her article for the Conversation. “Understanding the genetic and biological factors behind OCD helps researchers move closer to better diagnosis, treatment and possibly even prevention.”

[See more: Privacy fears grow as genetic testing giant 23andMe files for bankruptcy]

OCD is characterised by obsessions (disturbing recurrent and persistent thoughts, impulses or mental images) and compulsions (repetitive behaviours or mental acts performed to ease the anxiety caused by obsessions, at least temporarily). Most people realise that their compulsive behaviour is irrational and makes no logical sense but cannot help acting on it.

Despite pop culture depictions that reduce the condition to being a “neat freak” or overly controlling, experts recognise the true cost. OCD is one of the top 10 causes of years lost to disability globally, hurting a person’s ability to work and function in the world, as well as their relationships with others.

Currently, the best treatment for people with moderate to severe OCD is a combination of psychotherapy and medication and it is critical that treatment comes early. Emily O’Leary, Brisbane-based clinical psychologist and OCD specialist, told Australia’s ABC News that she hopes the emerging genetic research will lead to a blood test, identifying those at risk and allowing for early intervention.

Despite affecting around 1 in 50 people globally, “OCD has traditionally been an underfunded area of medical science,” medical researcher Eske Derks, one of the study’s senior authors, told the Australian broadcaster. “It’s understudied.” Without more funding, researchers can’t do the work to identify existing drugs that may be effective for OCD patients, much less develop new tools that would allow for better diagnosis, treatment and prevention.