There will be a further delay for the highly anticipated role-playing game Grand Theft Auto 6, (GTA 6) moving its release from 26 May to 19 November of 2026, developer Rockstar Games announced yesterday.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait,” the developer said, adding that the extra months are needed “to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The title, which has been in development since 2018, was originally slated for a late 2025 release before being pushed to spring 2026.

This latest delay extends the wait for a new Grand Theft Auto game to over 13 years since the record-breaking release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. The earlier game has generated an estimated US$8.6bn in revenue.

Set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, GTA 6 will feature Jason and Lucia, who are romantic partners-in-crime.

The infamy of its delay has led to a long-running meme on the internet following the “We got [insert significant trend or event] before GTA 6” format. In online discussions, many users express their cynicism by predicting future delays of the game to 2027.