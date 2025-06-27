Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue

After 37 years as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, 75-year-old Anna Wintour has announced she will step down, though she will continue as the publication’s publisher according to multiple media reports.

While American Vogue seeks a new head of editorial content, Wintour will continue to oversee Vogue as global editorial director and remains as a central figure at parent company Condé Nast, serving as chief content officer, overseeing titles like Wired and Vanity Fair.

The British-born editor was the editor of UK Vogue before taking the helm at the American sister publication in 1988.

Wintour is credited with transforming American Vogue into an icon of fashion publishing, by taking bold editorial decisions – at times redefining fashion in the magazine’s pages. Notably, she featured lesser-known models and blended high fashion with affordable garments.

Besides Vogue, Wintour has organised the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser in New York since 1995, and her influence has been immortalised in popular culture, notably inspiring the character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Wintour was made a dame by the late Queen Elizabeth II for services to fashion and journalism in 2017, and was made Companion of Honour by King Charles earlier this year. According to media reports, when asked by King Charles if she had plans for retirement, Wintour firmly replied, “No.”