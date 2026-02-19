Former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from police custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in a case that has intensified scrutiny of the British monarchy and its ties to the late financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police said a man in his sixties from Norfolk was detained on Thursday morning and later freed while inquiries continue. Authorities have also confirmed that searches were carried out at properties in both Berkshire and Norfolk according to multiple media reports.

The force has not formally named the suspect, but Buckingham Palace and multiple UK outlets have identified him as Mountbatten-Windsor, the 66-year-old brother of King Charles III and a former senior royal. The arrest follows the release of US court documents linked to Epstein that prompted police to open an investigation into whether confidential information was passed to him during Andrew’s time as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

Police said the arrest relates to alleged misconduct in public office and is not connected to any sexual offence allegations.

Officers and unmarked vehicles have been seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew has been living since leaving his former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park; both locations have been searched as part of the inquiry. Under English law, suspects can typically be held for up to 24 hours before charge or release, and Andrew left a police station by car on Thursday evening after roughly 10 hours in custody.

Thames Valley Police said the investigation was launched after a “thorough assessment” of material, including allegations that sensitive government documents were shared with Epstein. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed its lawyers are in contact with detectives.

In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, King Charles said he had learned of his brother’s arrest with “deepest concern” and stressed that “the law must take its course,” offering his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” to the authorities. The palace has otherwise declined to comment in detail, underscoring the sensitivity of a case that has already led to Andrew losing his royal titles and public roles.

Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing in relation to his association with Epstein. Police have emphasised that the inquiry remains at an early stage, and no charges have been filed.