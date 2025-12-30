These are the designer colours that will define 2026, according to experts

The new year promises a kaleidoscope of new colour trends, blending comforting earthy hues with icy pastels vivid shades and dark jewel tones against a backdrop of the most perfectly balanced white, reports design magazine Wallpaper*.

Colour transcends the medium-specific trends to define aesthetic more broadly, appearing in everything from clothes to smartphone cases to furniture. With a new year just around the corner, top forecasters and colour experts weigh in on which hues they expect to see colouring 2026.

“Against a backdrop of global uncertainties, digital fatigue and algorithm-led sameness, 2026 will be all about colour that makes us feel,” Chloe Frost, trends editor for colour and materials at the trends intelligence business Stylus, told Wallpaper*.

Those feelings range from the safety of rich chocolate brown, classic khaki and a well-balanced white, to the darker, gothic pops of burgundy and deep teal, to sumptuous golds and icy pale blues.

When it comes to neutrals, the cold, often dreary grey – or worse, greige, a mix of grey and beige – are out in favour of warmer, earthy shades. Khaki taps into our longing for a simpler time, a shade as enduring (and ubiquitous) as the blue jean and just as versatile. Chocolate brown turns it up a notch, bringing a richer, more luxurious feel in shades reminiscent of dark woods, espresso and of course, chocolate.

The non-neutrals diverge into three distinct directions: dark jewel tones, uniquely vivid shades and cool pastels. Pastels seem to be enjoying a surge among Gen Z, according to a Pinterest Predicts 2026 trend report, with glacier blue leading the charge, popping up in clothing, accessories and home décor. Strikingly vivid shades like curried gold, as well as ultraviolet, fuchsia and neon lime, Frost explained, “will be key and used together in unexpected combinations for maximum effect.” Bold shades, irreverent colour-blocking and playful accents make this trend perfect for those looking to stand out.

Two “stirringly dark hues” made the list, burgundy offering drama and romance while deep teal encourages a restorative calm. WGSN named Transformative Teal as its Colour of 2026, emphasising how the fluid blue-green shade captures our changing landscape.

Then there is the blank canvas of possibility in steady whites like Pantone’s Colour of 2026, Cloud Dancer. Perfectly balanced between cool and warm undertones, this shade serves as the perfect complement to the diverse hues expected to colour the year ahead.