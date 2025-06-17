First Hong Kong, now Singapore: prestigious 1880 club shuts down suddenly

The 1880 private members’ club in Singapore has shut down, less than three weeks after its Hong Kong offshoot also suddenly closed its doors.

According to multiple media reports, the club, headquartered at Robertson Quay, pulled down the shutters abruptly today.

An email was reportedly sent to members yesterday, saying “We had three offers to invest in or acquire 1880. Anyone of these would have restored us to health and given a runway to building a global brand.”

However, the email continued, “We were however unsuccessful in getting those offers over the line. With no further funds to pay our staff or suppliers we have no alternative but to close.”

The club made headlines when its Hong Kong offshoot, in the prestigious Taikoo Place office development, closed on 30 May due to “cash flow difficulties,” owing rent and wages to dozens of employees.

At the time, Hong Kong members were promised a one-year membership at 1880 Singapore, which now cannot be used.

The 1880 club was founded in 2017 by a Canadian entrepreneur and long-time Singapore resident, Marc Nicholson. An interview conducted in 2020 said “Like many entrepreneurs, he has chutzpah to burn” and described him as having a “ringmaster theatricality.”

In the interview, Nicholson spoke of his plans to “build a network of clubs around the region.” He said: “Right now Jakarta is extremely high on that list. But we’re also looking at Bangkok, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila and so on. Ultimately, we’d love to get into the accommodation business where we are combining, say, the concept of the club, the co-working space and a place to stay all-in-one.”

The club’s holding company, 38 Degrees, and operating company, 1880, have now been placed into provisional liquidation, Singaporean news outlet Mothership says.