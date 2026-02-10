Zhao Xintong is the first mainland Chinese winner of the Snooker World Grand Prix

Zhao Xintong claimed his first ranking title since winning the world championship last May after defeating compatriot Zhang Anda 10-6 in the Snooker World Grand Prix final in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Playing in front of an appreciative crowd of around 4,000 at Kai Tak Arena, Zhao produced a composed performance to secure the £180,000 winner’s prize and move up to seventh in the world rankings. It was only the third all-Chinese final in a ranking event and made Zhao the first mainland Chinese player to win the tournament.

Zhao rediscovered the attacking form that carried him to victory at the UK’s Crucible, finishing the final with five centuries. He sealed the match with a 131 clearance, extending his 100 percent record in ranking finals to five wins from four.

Reflecting on his performance, Zhao said his level improved as the match progressed. “Perhaps later on, I managed to take a few more chances,” he told the World Snooker Tour. “My mindset settled down nicely, and my rhythm improved, which allowed me to play better and better.”

The contest was finely balanced after the opening session ended 4-4. Zhao then raised his level in the evening session, taking the first two frames to move 6-4 ahead before extending his advantage. Zhang, ranked world No 23 and chasing a second ranking title, briefly threatened when he won the 13th frame with a break of 73, but Zhao responded strongly to close out the match.

Zhao dominated the closing stages, rattling through the final frames with breaks of 134, 65 and 131, while completing a tournament haul of nine centuries and 17 further breaks over 50 across his five matches.

Addressing the ongoing challenge of defending his world title, Zhao admitted there was still room for improvement. “I don’t feel that I’ve completely lifted the pressure of playing as a World Champion yet. Mentally, I still feel there is room to learn from the very top players,” he said. “This season so far, although I’ve had some good results, I feel that my overall consistency hasn’t been as strong as the very best.”

The Hong Kong tournament proved a milestone for Chinese snooker, producing the first all-Chinese semi-final line-up at a ranking event, with nine Chinese players reaching the last 16.

Zhao also paid tribute to the support he received throughout the week. “Playing in Hong Kong is very special for me, and being able to win the title here makes it even more meaningful,” he said. “I’m truly very grateful to everyone in the arena for their support.”

Zhao will next compete at the Players Championship in Telford later this month, where he is seeded sixth and will face England’s Elliot Slessor in the opening round.